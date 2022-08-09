Sand volleyball tournament among Maxwell Heritage Day events on Saturday

MAXWELL — A midday sand volleyball tournament is among the highlights of the Maxwell Heritage Day celebration this weekend.

Saturday's village festival carries the theme of "Celebrating the red, white and blue in '22."

The volleyball tournament is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Brittenham Park and is limited to four players per team. The registration fee is $75 per team, and the field for the pool play tournament is capped at 14 squads.

Those interested can contact Lori Mau at 402-469-0901 for additional information.

Heritage Day begins with a grab-and-go breakfast that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the village center and is sponsored by the Maxwell Public Schools Student Council. The day-long festival ends with a teen dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at the same location.

Volleyball is not the only competition scheduled for the day. A cornhole tournament, sponsored by the Maxwell Fire Department, begins at 2 p.m at the municipal park.

Those interested in participating can contact either Tadd Hoover at 308-530-4838 or Justin Falcon at 308-520-7257.

Individuals can also try their luck in bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the Brittenham Park gazebo.

The festival parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. with entrants asked to enter the site on East Maxwell Street. The registration booth will be situated at the intersection of First and Willow Streets.

Brittenham Park will also have bounce houses, water slides as well as games of gaga ball and nine square in the air. All activities scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

In addition, there will be a lunch at the First Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. and a dinner in the park at 6 p.m., with the latter sponsored by the Maxwell High School volleyball team.