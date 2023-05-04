Lake No. 2 at Sandy Channel State Recreation Area near Elm Creek was chemically treated with rotenone on Tuesday to remove all fish as part of a lake renovation project.

A dike disconnecting the lake from the nearby Platte River broke during the historic 2019 flood, allowing unwanted species such as common carp and gizzard shad to enter the lake. The dike was repaired last month, but since the flood, bluegill, crappie and largemouth bass numbers have been in steady decline.

Fisheries managers plan to restock the lake with yellow perch, smallmouth bass and rock bass this fall.

The project is funded in part by anglers’ fishing permits and accompanying Aquatic Habitat Stamps.

For questions about fisheries management at these areas, contact the Kearney Service Center of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at 308-865-5310.