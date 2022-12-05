Santa Cop volunteer shoppers hit the toy aisles again to benefit area children

Legos, Nerf guns, video games, action figures and Barbies were among the more popular items on wish lists that a group of volunteers hit the North Platte Walmart toy section with on Sunday afternoon.
The flurry of activity was in support of the Santa Cop program, which is in its 17th year of operation in the city. The goal is to provide holiday gifts to children 12 years old and younger in North Platte and the surrounding areas, who might not otherwise receive any this year.
North Platte Police Department spokesperson. Officer Rory Little, said Sunday's shopping spree was to benefit a list of 72 children with a budget of $80 for each. Those funds could go for one large item or several smaller ones.
The Santa Cop program was started in 1985, and is a combined effort of the police department and the Salvation Army of North Platte, as well as other area businesses, churches and organizations.
"It's a good way to gets (the department) out there and show that we're not just here to arrest people and hunt down criminals," Little said. "We're here for the community. We're here to help people,"
The gifts are scheduled to be wrapped on Dec. 14 at the North Platte Senior Center and then distributed near the Christmas holiday. Students with the North Platte Community College's nursing program have again volunteered to help with the wrapping efforts.
This is Little's first time running the Santa Cop program as he took over the department's spokesman duties from Inv. Matt Elder this year.
And before he headed into the toy department to search for a Nerf gun for one boy, he touched on the good the Santa Cop program provides outside of holiday presents.
"It gives me an opportunity to get in front of kids who may not of have had an opportunity to see us in this way," Little said. "They might not have had great contacts with law enforcement in general (in the past). So being in front of them and interacting in a positive manner, hopefully that brings them a little closer in being able to trust us and call us when they need help."