Santa Cop volunteer shoppers hit the toy aisles again to benefit area children

"It's a good way to gets (the department) out there and show that we're not just here to arrest people and hunt down criminals," Little said. "We're here for the community. We're here to help people,"

The gifts are scheduled to be wrapped on Dec. 14 at the North Platte Senior Center and then distributed near the Christmas holiday. Students with the North Platte Community College's nursing program have again volunteered to help with the wrapping efforts.

This is Little's first time running the Santa Cop program as he took over the department's spokesman duties from Inv. Matt Elder this year.

And before he headed into the toy department to search for a Nerf gun for one boy, he touched on the good the Santa Cop program provides outside of holiday presents.

"It gives me an opportunity to get in front of kids who may not of have had an opportunity to see us in this way," Little said. "They might not have had great contacts with law enforcement in general (in the past). So being in front of them and interacting in a positive manner, hopefully that brings them a little closer in being able to trust us and call us when they need help."