The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved a 3.39% increase for administrative salaries at Monday’s regular meeting.

The increase for individual administrators is completed through a process that includes longevity, education and performance as determined by Todd Rhodes, superintendent.

Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, said the Personnel and Finance Subcommittee discussed the increases for the current staff members.

“Those salaries are not arbitrarily set,” Rhodes said. “We meet with the principals each quarter and there are specific standards. There is a performance-based element and you need that in there.”

The board voted in favor by a 6-0 vote.

Four requests for bids were sent out for a transit/cargo van and Janssen Buick GMC was the only bid received. The bid was for $43,000 including trade-in of a van that is no longer running. The board approved the purchase that Simpson said would be delivered within a couple of weeks.

The board received the second superintendent evaluation that board member Skip Altig said was “a very good evaluation.” State statute requires two evaluations during the first year a superintendent is in a new district. The first evaluation was completed in the fall.

Matt Pederson, board member, said the committee would be looking at defining more specific goals for the next evaluation that will come during the next school year. Rhodes suggested the board discuss tying the district’s strategic plan to the evaluation.

Kevin Mills, director of Human Resources, reported that 48 teachers have or will leave the district this school year, but that he has hired 48 teachers for 2023-24. He reported there are still 11 positions open that will not likely be filled and the district will move forward anticipating those positions will remain open.

Kelli Sheets, English Learners program director, gave a report on the program at Monday’s meeting. Sheets has been with the district as program director for seven years and she said the number of languages within the district has increased from 12 to 21 during that time.