School board approves dean of student position for 2023-24

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved a dean of students position, possibly several, for the 2023-24 school year.

The motion was left open ended to allow the district to determine how many dean positions will be needed and what the finances will support at that time. The first year costs will be covered by ESSERS funding.

The board recognized the service of outgoing board members Mark Nicholson and Ivan Mitchell with gifts of appreciation.

“I’ve enjoyed my time on the board and feel like the district is going in the right direction,” Mitchell said. Nicholson echoed those sentiments in thanking the district.

Amber Garza presented a report on the Boys Town Intervention Program. Kevin Mills, director of human resources, provided a staffing update. And Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, delivered a legislative update.

Todd Rhodes also presented his monthly superintendent's report.

Grady Sexson and Makenna Snider were honored as November Bulldogs of the Month. Haley Milton of Washington Elementary and Cheryl Hall at North Platte High School were recognized as November employees of the month.

The board meets on Jan. 9 when new board members Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor will be sworn in. Board realignment will take place at that meeting as well as election of officers.