School board approves policy for selecting and reviewing library items

The North Platte Public Schools Board of education approved the Selection and Review of Library Media policy recommended by the KSB School Law firm in Lincoln.

The policy is not currently mandated by the state legislature, but board chairman Skip Altig said it will likely become a requirement in the future. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said a review committee will be formed to discuss any new media coming into the district’s libraries.

“There are two pieces to this proposed policy,” Rhodes said. “The first is selection for new media into our libraries and what that procedure looks like.”

Rhodes said the committee will include the three media specialists across the district, a building administrator, a classroom teacher, along with Vikki Carlson, director of Secondary Teaching and Learning, and Lyndsey Douglas, director of Elementary Teaching and Learning.

“The other component of this is a review of current library media,” Rhodes said. “If a parent or community member would have a concern about a piece of media, an outline of the process that they would go through for us to review that material (would be in place).”

The process, he said, would begin at the building level.

Mark Nicholson, board member, voted against the policy that passed by a 4-1 vote, with Angela Blaesi absent from the meeting.

“I think we hire librarians to put materials in those libraries and the community members set those policies and standards,” Nicholson said. “I don’t think a committee is necessary for placement of materials.”

Nicholson said the librarians do a good job and since the policy is not a requirement at this point, he would prefer to wait until it is mandated before putting it into place.

The board also approved the new policy that employees cannot transport students in their own vehicles unless they live in their household.

Kevin Mills, director of Human Resources, said the district is fully staffed with the hiring of a Spanish teacher and two nurses. He said 23 paraeducators have been hired, but there are still six open positions.