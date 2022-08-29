School board presents preliminary budget

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education presented the 2022-23 budget at a public hearing on Monday.

Stuart Simpson, the district's executive director of finance, emphasized that the Lincoln County assessor sets property valuations, not the school district. The district sets the property tax request from the county.

“The finance subcommittee talks about the budget in some aspect every month beginning in October,” Simpson said.

He pointed out the district has 17 facilities to maintain and in the past five years has eliminated five facilities.

“Utilities are about $800,000 per year,” Simpson said, "and insurance is $600,000 per year for liability and workmen’s comp.”

The state's Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act formula determines the amount of state funds that will be distributed to Nebraska school districts.

The overall district levy, Simpson said, is below most districts in the state.

“The funding sources have been somewhat flat over the past few years,” Simpson said. “The activity fund is seeing a lot of student activities and is generating revenue.”

The Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund bond was refinanced, which Simpson said saved the district some money. The bond will be paid off in 2025.

Simpson said that Social Security, retirement and health insurance costs are established by other parties and the district does not control these factors.

The district negotiates yearly with NPEA and paraprofessionals to determine salaries. Simpson said the benefits and salaries for the district make up 83% of the budget.

Board member Matt Pederson asked Simpson what percentage of the salaries is subject to the negotiated agreements. Simpson said he did not have the numbers in front of him, but would make those available before the next hearing.

Board member Angela Blaesi asked why nothing was indicated in the budget for professional development. Simpson said there were funds set aside but the percentage was minimal.

No one from the public attended the meeting in person.

The proposed budget can be viewed on the district website at nppsd.org.