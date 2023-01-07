School board to elect officers on Monday

The North Platte Public School Board of Education begins a new year with two new members.

Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor join the board after winning their respective districts in the November election. They will be installed at the beginning of Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

The board will elect its officers for the new term beginning with president. Current president Skip Altig will chair the election of the new president then the new person will take the chair to serve for one year.

Following will be the election of vice president and secretary.

Annual appointments will take place including ex-officio treasurer, board clerk, fiscal agent, liaison to North Platte Schools Foundation and subcommittees.

The board will recognize Bulldogs of the Month Tobye Miller and Brock Roblee and the employees of the month for December, Lanelle Stumf, Lincoln Elementary, and Linda Jobman, Adams Middle School.

The consent agenda includes two resignations and a number of new hires for the 2023-24 school year.

Regular reports will come from Superintendent Todd Rhodes; Kevin Mills, director of human resources; and Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, who will present budget and financial reports and a legislative update.

The action items from Monday are annual requirements. The board will designate depositories for the district funds, consider designating KSB Law as legal counsel for the district, and appoint non-discrimination compliance coordinator and Title IX compliance coordinators.

A new item on the agenda is to consider designating The Telegraph as the official district newspaper of record.

Tina Smith, director of communications, will present the district’s annual report.