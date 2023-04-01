The process of establishing Lincoln County's one- and six-year road plan requires a lot of research, County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz says.

The proposed plan will be presented at 10 a.m. Monday during the regular County Board meeting at the Lincoln County Courthouse. Schultz said state statute requires the county to establish a short-term and a long-term list of projects.

The plan has been compiled with input from Brian Glos, assistant highway superintendent, and a number of the county’s road construction supervisors, Schultz said.

“The one-year is everything you compile from the six-year, and then you prioritize and say, OK, now the one-year are the things that we are going to get done right away,” Schultz said.

The list for the one-year plan contains 13 projects, some large and some small. At the top is the historic Sutherland North River Bridge, also known as the Sutherland State Aid Bridge, which has been a priority since 1986. The current narrow bridge, located just over four miles north of Sutherland, was one of 17 multiple-span concrete arch bridges built under Nebraska’s state-aid program in the 1910s and 1920s.

The county has basically been at the mercy of the state, which has moved the project up and down its priority list since 1986.

“The Sutherland North River Bridge has, of course, been on our list for many, many years,” Schultz said. “We’ve done a lot of work on that front over the past year, so I think that is going to be coming to fruition here.”

He said the county has been getting movement from the state on the project and he has been working with the Army Corp of Engineers on getting everything in place to put it out to bid. Schultz said the bid should go out sometime in the fall and the project would be started in late 2023 or early 2024.

The plan is to replace the bridge with a new concrete structure over the North Platte River on North Prairie Trace Road. Schultz said most of that $6.8 million project will be paid for by the state.

“A big portion of that is going to be through one of their previous bridge programs,” Schultz said. “O’Fallon is the same way. We look for those opportunities because then we can get some of these things done and off of our list as quick as possible without using (a lot of) Lincoln County taxpayer dollars.”

Schultz said the O’Fallon project has been on the county’s list for a couple of years.

“We’re actually getting ready to start that one this week and that will be done here shortly,” Schultz said. “It’s replacing a deficient bridge with some culverts on the canal.”

The old wooden bridge on Wells Road also will be replaced with a culvert.

A few overlay projects are on the list as well, Schultz said. The Garfield Table Road project will go out for bid in the next couple of months, along with West Antelope Road.

One problem during the pandemic was asphalt supplies, which drove the price up. However, Schultz said that has changed and is improving.

“The prices are not as high as we were projecting them to be last year at this time,” Schultz said. “That’s a good thing so we can get a little more done this year than what we’re thinking. I don’t think it will be an issue as far as supply.”

The commissioners will vote to approve the proposed plan with recommended changes after the public hearing.

The list of projects on the counties' one-year plan:

Sutherland North River Bridge, $6.8 million

O’Fallon Bridge, $80,000

Wells Road Bridge, $20,000

Garfield Table, east of Highway 83, $1.35 million

West Antelope Road, $300,000

Paxton Ditch Bridge replacement, $20,000

Johnson Road North, $75,000

North Maxwell Road, overlay, $1.65 million

South Somerset Road, culverts, drainage improvements, stabilization and gravel surface, $300,000

North Maxwell Road culverts, $60,000

Power Road, drainage, stabilization, gravel surface, $35,000

West State Farm Road, drainage improvements, $20,000

Garfield Table Road east of Highway 83, 2 miles of overlay, $350,000.

The six-year road plan has 19 projects listed for future consideration.