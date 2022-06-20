 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Deuel County Saturday

Regional News

A 55-year-old Scottsbluff woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 80 late Saturday night.

Haroldene Rodriquez was a passenger in a westbound Dodge Caravan that was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer near mile marker 83, according to a Nebraska State Patrol press release.

The crash caused the Caravan to roll and Rodriquez, who was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, was ejected.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Caravan and two rear-seat child passengers were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers responded to the scene at 11:15 p.m. MT.

The 30-year-old male driver of the semi was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and careless driving.

The individual, of Bellerose, New York, was transported to the Cheyenne County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

