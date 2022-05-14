 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second annual run honors Tyler Vanderheiden

Second annual run honors Tyler Vanderheiden

Shannon Vanderheiden (No. 179) and her 3-year-old granddaughter Embrey Keller join in the start of Saturday morning's second annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2- and 5-mile runs at Cody Park in North Platte. Other family members taking part are Tim Vanderheiden (No. 220), holding grandson River Keller, 1, and Tyler's sister Sydney Keller (holding smartphone behind Shannon's left shoulder). Winners of the 2-mile race were Jake Hasenauer of North Platte (11 minutes, 52 seconds) and Maddie Merritt of Wellfleet (16:35), event director Trudy Merritt said. Winners of the 5-mile run were Kyle Bottom of Hershey (34:06) and Marissa Ramos of North Platte (38:32).

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The second annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2- and 5-mile run was Saturday at Cody Park.

Second annual run honors Tyler Vanderheiden

Winners of the 2-mile race were Jake Hasenauer of North Platte (11 minutes, 52 seconds) and Maddie Merritt of Wellfleet (16:35), event director Trudy Merritt said. Winners of the 5-mile run were Kyle Bottom of Hershey (34:06) and Marissa Ramos of North Platte (38:32).

