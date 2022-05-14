Second annual run honors Tyler Vanderheiden

Winners of the 2-mile race were Jake Hasenauer of North Platte (11 minutes, 52 seconds) and Maddie Merritt of Wellfleet (16:35), event director Trudy Merritt said. Winners of the 5-mile run were Kyle Bottom of Hershey (34:06) and Marissa Ramos of North Platte (38:32).
Thursday’s high winds uprooted and toppled this large fir tree at Fourth and Tabor. Emily Cooper said her husband, David, told her, "I heard this massive creaking and cracking, and then I heard it crash as it hit the truck.’”
The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect on Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse tracks.
11-week incumbent Mike Jacobson and challenger Chris Bruns are advancing to the November general election in the Legislative District 42 race after the two eclipsed Brenda Fourtner in Tuesday night's primary.
Shannon Vanderheiden (No. 179) and her 3-year-old granddaughter Embrey Keller join in the start of Saturday morning’s second annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2- and 5-mile runs at Cody Park in North Platte. Other family members taking part are Tim Vanderheiden (No. 220), holding grandson River Keller, 1, and Tyler’s sister Sydney Keller (holding smartphone behind Shannon’s left shoulder). Winners of the 2-mile race were Jake Hasenauer of North Platte (11 minutes, 52 seconds) and Maddie Merritt of Wellfleet (16:35), event director Trudy Merritt said. Winners of the 5-mile run were Kyle Bottom of Hershey (34:06) and Marissa Ramos of North Platte (38:32).