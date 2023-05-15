A North Platte Man received a prison sentence for trapping his girlfriend in his apartment and throwing glass pipes at her.

Colby T. Dewey, 31, was sentenced twice to 3 years in prison with credit for 101 days served in the Nebraska Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to third degree felony domestic assault and resisting arrest. Both were subsequent offenses.

He will be eligible for parole after 18 months. He will also have to undergo 18 months of post-release supervision. The two sentences will run concurrent with each other.

A third charge of misdemeanor false imprisonment was dropped as part of a plea deal.

The defense was hoping for some form of long term intensive probation. Dewey asked District Judge Michael Piccolo for leniency.

“On the outside, life is hard,” he said.

Dewey said he didn’t know what else to do to get help on his own.

Piccolo said treatment could be consistently provided in a correctional facility.

According to police records, Dewey was arrested on Feb. 3.

When officers arrived at a disturbance, they found Dewey and his girlfriend. She had cuts on her hands from Dewey throwing a glass bong at her. She raised her hands up in defense when it shattered, court records said.

She attempted to leave the residence, but Dewey threw another glass pipe at her, held her back from the exit and placed a dresser in front of the door to prevent her from leaving. That was when she began yelling out the window for help and a concerned neighbors called the police.

Dewey remained in the house as his girlfriend explained the incident to police. This gave them probable cause for his arrest, court records said.

He repeatedly attempted to resist arrest, even running away in handcuffs before being caught and restrained. Officers reported delivering a knee strike to Colby’s outer thigh on the right side causing him to slow down enough to hold him up against the police car.

While in the cruiser, he repeatedly slammed his head against the divider, splitting his head open in the process. He was taken to Great Plains Health and restrained in an emergency chair.

After treatment, he was booked in the Lincoln County Detention Center.