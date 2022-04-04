 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second person accused in series of purchases with bad checks worth more than $9,000

Police Beat

A second individual has been charged in connection to a series of purchases with bad checks.

Richard Bachman, 40, of McCook, made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court Monday afternoon.

Bachman, who was arrested Thursday on a warrant, is charged with three felonies: issuing a no-account check with a value of $5,000 or more, theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, and conspiracy to commit theft.

His bail was set at 10% of $20,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Bachman’s court appearance comes after Dawnovan M. Polfus, 31, of McCook was charged Friday with the same felonies.

A police arrest warrant affidavit documents four incidents in March in Lincoln County, with the items totaling $9,185.71.

The affidavit states that additional crimes were committed in adjacent counties.

Bachman is specifically named in two of the incidents, according to court records.

» On March 9, a North Platte police officer responded to a report of theft by deception at the Kwik Stop on South Dewey Street. A store employee said Polfus, Bachman and another individual purchased goods and fuel for $172.87 with a check from a closed account.

» On March 10, an employee at Orscheln Farm & Home told a police investigator that Polfus, Bachman and another individual had purchased items totaling $1,072.77 with a check from a closed account.

