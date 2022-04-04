Second woman charged in connection to a March 15 assault on a woman sleeping in her home

A second woman has been charged in connection to a case in which a sleeping woman was assaulted in her home.

Erica K. Charging Elk, 28, made her first appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday, three days after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

She is charged with four felonies: robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, second-degree assault and kidnapping.

Charging Elk’s bail was set at 10% of $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Her court appearance comes after Shantoya I. Charging Elk, 25, was arraigned in the case.

According to court records:

A North Platte police officer responded to Great Plains Health about 9:20 a.m. March 15. A woman had been admitted with multiple injuries — two black eyes, a cut above her left eyebrow, a fractured nasal bone and bruises on her arms, legs and chest.

The woman told the officer that about 8 a.m. March 12, the two co-defendants entered the East Fourth Street residence and assaulted her.

The woman said Erica entered the residence through a window and attacked her with a pair of brass knuckles and a heavy metal chain while Shantoya used her hands and fists.

She said both women continued to hit her while she was on the ground and Shantoya stomped on her head.

After the assault, she said, Charging Elk and the other individual went through the woman’s belongings, and stole $10 from her purse along with a pocketbook with her Social Security card and bank information.

She said the women then put her in the back seat of a vehicle and drove to a East Philip residence.

They attempted to clean the woman’s wounds, including putting super glue on the laceration above her eye. The woman said she was then kept in the back seat of the vehicle while the two individuals ran errands until about 5 p.m.

The woman said she waited three days to seek medical treatment because she was afraid of potential consequences from speaking to law enforcement.

A witness at the East Fourth Street residence corroborated the information the woman provided.

