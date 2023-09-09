Facing a strong headwind, avocado launchers had to battle not just each other, but the unpredictable forces of nature at the second annual National Avocado Launching Championship at North Platte’s Wild West Arena.

Seventeen teams of 22 registered showed up and launched soft green fruits at targets on the other end. Depending on what they hit, they could score 5 to 300 points per launch.

Teams’ contraptions included trebuchets and sling-powered catapults. Some devices were as simple as teams of three operating water-balloon launchers.

One team scoring as top earners was called “Bye” because of the way their machine looked: “Whoever we’re going against gets a bye,” said team member Derek Quick. It was a metal scaffold with a simple sling operated by hand.

He said he and his teammate Cody Gilliland were successful because they squared their launcher straight down the middle while remaining consistent with their launch approach each time.

“Six to 8 inches off the ground and about 2 feet back (from the end of the frame of the contraption),” said Quick.

This formula had better be right, as $3,500 was on the line for the winner of the competition. Entry fees set each team back about $100 to $150.

The approach to avocado launching seemed to follow two schools of thought:

One approach launching mainly done by hand. Those were teams who, on the extreme end, employed a rubber-band water balloon launcher found online. At least two teams employed this simple method.

The other approach was making a precise machine that took care of the process. Operators would measure everything they could in their 30-second window to launch, and the operator needed only to pull a linchpin after setting up parameters on their machine.

These two schools of thought ultimately came into a final showdown for first place between the “Let’s Get Smashed” team with their water balloon launcher made in China and “Team Ram Rod” with their custom-welded scientific launcher.

“We came down last night about 5:30 and practiced for about half hour, forty five minutes for the first time (ever) because none of us have ever launched one,” said Kim Penrose of Grand Island. She was part of team “Let’s Get Smashed.” “And we were doing really good last night, and look at us now!”

She said they entered because their husbands did last year and they wanted to try this year.

In total, they put about two hours of work — from practice to competition — in their avocado launching career. They were able to beat out trebuchets and most other teams through feel alone.

Ultimately, they placed second to “Team Ram Rod,” the husband-and-wife duo of Terry and Krista Dressel.

On their machine, the Dressels had a ratchet for consistent power draw. For their linchpin, they used a mechanical archery release.

They measured how far back they ratcheted their sling with inches drawn on their draw bar. They had an angle meter and a way to adjust yaw with hand-drawn measurements. They even had a scope to adjust for height. Consistency was their main aim, and it narrowly paid off.

“To me it was like trying to be consistent ... trying to do the same release, same distance every time,” Terry Dressel said.

He said he’s a tinkerer and worked on this project as a weekend thing. He said he put at least 20 hours into his machine.

The final shot was much closer than comfortable for the Dressels. They were down 50-5 with one shot left in the final round. For their last shot, they aced a cool 300 points, barely squeezing ahead of “Let’s Get Smashed.”

The wind and variables in avocado weight provided a challenge to their consistent approach. According to Terry Dressel, almost losing to a water balloon launcher made him a little nervous and got the adrenaline flowing.

As for the winnings, neither team knew what they wanted to do just yet. Someone said something about Vegas. Krista Dressel said Terry is going to buy her dinner. Penrose said it was her daughter’s birthday so now she was probably going to have to buy her kid more presents.

In the middle of linchpin vs. hand-launch was a hybrid approach. Most launchers were rubber bands on a frame. Competitors launched the avocado by hand, feeling out each launch.

Sporting lederhosen and drinking beer was team “Der Bährenbraut.” The name is German for Bear Brotherhood. It’s a club in the German-American Society in Omaha, dating back to the 1890s.

They constructed a trebuchet for their launcher with the linchpin approach. Despite their German engineering, they didn’t make it far in the competition, losing out after two rounds. They had no scientific approach to the process, but they did feel it out by adjusting rope length.

Team member Travis Herdt said instead of focusing on getting the most points, they were mainly preoccupied with just getting the avocado to fly down range. He said they launched at least two backwards into the stands.

“Wir werfen für Spaß und Ruhm,” Herdt said. That means “We throw for fun and glory” in German.

All teammates in “Der Bährenbraut” wore lederhosen and drank copious amounts of beer.

He said he drove all four hours to North Platte because “where else can you throw avocados for fun and glory?”

Event organizer Lisa Burke said Visit North Platte held this event for the second year. As it grows, they learn how to make the event more attractive and fun.

“We changed some of the rules up a bit,” she said. “Last year, you would think it would be easy to hit a livestock tank with an avocado, so we had lots of ties.”

They modified rules by adding a perimeter rope around the target area to eliminate no-scores. This new rule helps cut down on tie breakers by awarding 5 points to those who at least get something close to the targets.

“You never know until you do an event, but it’s more difficult than it appears to be,” she said.

Of 22 teams registered. 17 showed. Out of that, 16 teams scored enough to get into bracket face-offs. About 120 people attended.

The North Platte Visitors Bureau functions in part off the lodging tax from hotels to finance events like these, Burke said. The rest is supplied by sponsors and entry fees.

“I was pleased with the amount of spectators this year. it was kind of cool,” she said.