Three telephone poles were downed Thursday on East Philip Avenue after a semitrailer truck caught power lines while leaving a parking lot off East Philip Avenue.

North Platte police Sgt. Lisa Citta said the driver was trying to exit the northeast parking lot of District 177, next to Bomgaar’s.

About 1:15 p.m., the driver went over a curb; the trailer jumped and caught low-hanging power lines. The trailer dragged the lines, bending the poles until they broke.

Other poles were bent but still holding the load of the lines.

Nobody was hurt and the driver was fine, Citta said.

As of 2 p.m., Citta said, Municipal Light and Water estimated repairs would take about five hours.

Officers advised that people stay clear of downed power lines, follow the detours and not approach them on foot.