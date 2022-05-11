‘Servant to the public’: Chaplain, Lincoln Co. law enforcement honor officers who have died in the line of duty

Vaughn Fahrenbruck says just as he had a calling to join the clergy, there is a similar inspiration for those who enter law enforcement.

“It’s a career that many do not choose,” said Fahrenbruck, the pastor at The Rock Church and also chaplain for the Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop D. “It is a job where there is very little reward and not much recognition.”

Fahrenbruck was the keynote speaker at the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial at Iron Horse Park on Wednesday afternoon. The event honored the dozen officers who have died while serving for area law enforcement agencies over the years.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer read aloud each name, the agency and the year of death, and three members of the Nebraska State Patrol laid a wreath at the base of the memorial.

Fahrenbruck said the calling for a law enforcement officer can be broken down into three elements: selflessness, service and sacrifice.

“I would say this element of the calling is perhaps the one that carries the heaviest,” Fahrenbruck said of the latter. “Most of the sacrifices go unnoticed by the community: the free weekends, the vacations, the birthdays and the anniversaries. And if needed, their lives.

“(Officers) are not only willing to sacrifice for their fellow friends, but also are willing to sacrifice their lives for people they do not know. For total strangers and both the good and the bad.”

Fahrenbruck said officers also display selflessness in their role as “a servant to the public.”

“They run toward danger when others run away,” he said. “They stand aground of evil while others sleep in peace. They are more worried about the unknown than their own personal safety.

“Being a servant is not a popular thing to be,” Fahrenbruck said. “Culture tells us to focus on ourselves, and if we must serve, do it in a way that also benefits you.”

Fahrenbruck recounted when law enforcement officers visited his class in elementary school. He said he thought the officers were cool not only because of their uniforms and vehicles, but because of what they stood for in the community.

“Despite what many people say today, I still think officers are pretty cool,” he said. “I think that officers still stand for what they’ve always stood for — a commitment to the public and its people in extraordinary ways and actions of selflessness, service and sacrifice.”

