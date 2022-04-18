Seven major fundraising efforts highlight list of 68 donation opportunities on North Platte Giving Day May 4

Sixty-eight local nonprofit causes will be seeking donations from North Platte and area residents during the seventh annual North Platte Giving Day May 4.

Several high-profile projects are on the event’s 2022 list, including a new Lincoln County Fairgrounds education center; new North Platte city pickleball courts, trail and skate-park facilities; and expansion of the D&N Event Center in North Platte.

Early giving begins April 25, but most donations will be taken the day of the event, said Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

Donors gave a combined $401,000 during the 2021 event, led by the Centennial Park “community build” playground project with $105,000. That playground was installed in September.

“North Platte Giving Day is the best time to help community causes,” Seacrest said in a press release.

“Just by donating, donors help their favorite nonprofits earn pledged matching gifts and win cash prizes provided by sponsors.”

All donations will go directly to nonprofits selected by the donors, he said. An anonymous donor is helping the community foundation cover all donation processing fees.

Seacrest said more than $100,000 in matching gifts already have been pledged to several nonprofits, with more expected. The gifts will be triggered as donors to those nonprofits contribute their funds, he said.

Among Giving Day’s largest fundraising projects:

» The Lincoln County Agricultural Society hopes to speed along fundraising for an education center at the fairgrounds. It would include a dirt floor arena, classrooms and livestock stalls for competitions.

» Pickleball enthusiasts hope to raise half of the projected $300,000 cost of remodeling the Kirkman Tennis Courts at Cody Park.

Two of the eight tennis courts would be redone, with four replaced by nine pickleball courts. The others would be removed for later expansion.

» The 1990s skateboard park at the North Platte Recreation Center would be replaced with up-to-date skate-park equipment.

» The North Platte Trails Network wants to install a hike-bike trail circling Iron Horse Lake, located in the southeast quadrant of the Interstate 80-U.S. Highway 83 interchange.

» The D&N Center, at East Walker and Sitting Bull roads south of Iron Horse, intends to add 50,000 square feet on the north side of its 40,000-square-foot arena and convention facility.

» The North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust is raising funds to install air conditioning in the St. Patrick High School gym.

» The Wild West Arena Foundation hopes to bring in donations to help it install landscaping around the home of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo during Nebraskaland Days.

More than 50 cash prizes, ranging from $200 to $1,000, will be given to nonprofits based on donations made online or by check during various time periods starting with the April 25 early giving period, Seacrest said.

Those wanting to donate online should visit northplattegiving.org, which also offers information on each participating nonprofit.

The minimum online donation is $10. Live donor support will be available on the website on Giving Day.

Donations by check may be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.

They also may be dropped off at local giving sites, including the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.; Orr’s Cleaners & Draperies, in the Westfield Shopping Center at 1805 West A St.; U-Save Pharmacy, 211 W. Leota St.; the Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust office, 601 S. Tabor St.; and the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, 121 N. Dewey St.

