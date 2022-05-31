Sewer rerouting project begins at Westfield Shopping Center in North Platte

Midlands Contracting began rerouting the sewer line at Westfield Shopping Center along the south side of the shopping center Tuesday north of West A Street between Carr Avenue and Sheridan Avenue.
There will be disruptions at the south entrances to the shopping center during the project, the North Platte Engineering Department said in a press release.
“Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers,” the release said.
For information, contact 308-535-6724.