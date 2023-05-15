A North Platte sex offender will serve a prison sentence for attempted forcible rape.

Johnathon M. Hernandez, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to felony attempted first degree sexual assault of a child. The original charge of first degree sexual assault of a child was amended down as part of a plea deal.

District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced Hernandez to six years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 127 days already served.

He will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years and will be eligible for parole after 3 years.

Hernandez was arrested in August of 2021 after a young girl and her family accused him of sexually assaulting her.

According to police records, the girl and her sibling visited the Family Dollar to purchase some items on Aug. 1. While her sibling was in the store, Hernandez grabbed the girl by the arm while she was standing outside. He led her to his apartment, where he proceeded to assault her.

Her sibling ran home to tell their parents the girl was missing. They filed a missing juvenile report with the North Platte Police Department. She was found about a half hour later back at the Family Dollar.

She was subsequently interviewed at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 11.

Hernandez agreed to submit to a polygraph test where he admitted to sexually assaulting the minor.

In 2014, Hernandez pleaded no contest in Lincoln County District Court to two amended charges of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison.

