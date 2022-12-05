Sheriff: Medical condition caused head-on crash

A 79-year-old Hershey man suffered a medical condition that caused a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Sunday afternoon about 1:20 p.m.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle being driven by Bruce Miller crossed over into the east lanes of traffic on Highway 30 at mile marker 169.

The westbound sedan struck a one-ton pickup driven by Travis Doss, 26, of Idaho. Doss was transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

An accident reconstructionist investigated the accident and preliminary findings showed that Miller likely suffered a medical issue at the time of the accident, the Sheriff's Office said.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the case and seat belts appeared to be in use, according to the LCSO press release.