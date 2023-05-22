The courthouse will be closed on June 19 in commemoration of Juneteenth after a vote of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Monday.

“A county named after the President who emancipated the slaves” should commemorate the official end of slavery in the U.S., said Commissioner Kent Weems.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said there are also practical reasons to close on Nebraska state holidays. Courts are closed on those days, and state computer systems are not available to meet all the needs of the motor vehicle and attorneys’ offices.

The change is only effective this year. Commissioners are in process of updating the county handbook and a permanent change will be considered for the revised edition.

Ty Staman and Jeremy Parker officially took their place on the Lincoln County sheriff force on Monday morning, when County Sheriff Jerome Kramer swore in the two new deputies.

Commissioners heard a short report from Congressman Adrian Smith’s liaison. There were also lengthy discussions about right-of way applications; inter-local agreements; public defender fees, which are going up a whopping 25%; and problems reserving license plates, which will be in a story in tomorrow’s newspaper.

U.S. Rep. Smith rep visits

Rep. Adrian Smith has been doing a lot of work to gain bipartisan support for legislation to address health care needs of rural Nebraskans, said Valerio Jansante, Smith’s community liaison.

Those include the ability of pharmacists to provide vaccinations, the ability of dialysis patients to receive dialysis treatments in their homes and senior health care options in remote areas.

With the reorganization that resulted from the 2020 Census, Smith now represents an additional four counties, which means 80 of Nebraska’s 93 counties are in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.

Smith recently met with the president of Taiwan, Jacinto said, to address trade and security issues. Weems said that is important for a couple of reasons: Taiwan is a democratic country, and it also produces approximately 90% of the world’s semi-conductor chips, a vital commodity.

Bruns said Smith has lent support to economic projects in the Lincoln County area and has personally toured the planned rail park at Hershey.

In other business, commissioners:

Set June 12 at 9:30 a.m. to amend the 2022-23 Lincoln County budget.

Authorized Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign the grant award packet for the 2023 Community-based Juvenile Services Aid grant. The money, from Nebraska Crime Commission, is used to help establish and provide community-based services for youth in the juvenile justice system, including diversion programs and family support. The amount will be close to $123,238, said Jayna Schaaf, Community Connections executive director.

Some of the money will be sub-granted to Family Skill Building services. She and Amanda Speichert, attorney with Lincoln County Public Defender’s office, presenting the information to commissioners at their meeting.

Speaking of those who provide juvenile services in the county, “We’re lucky to have these folks,” said Weems.

Accepted a bid for asphalt work on O’Fallon Road related to the culvert project about one-half mile north of U.S. Highway 30.

The bid of $42,456 was submitted by Shelco Asphalt and Paving. Two other companies were asked for bids but declined, said Schultz. He said the rate of about $167 per ton was reasonable.

Approved an agreement with Marcia Trego to referee 2023 property valuation protests. Trego has served in that role for the county for many years. Her rate will be the same as last year.

Trego and the assessor’s office are working on a process to reduce downtime caused by people not showing up for appointments, said Becky Rossell, county clerk.

Approved a certificate of refund in the amount of $923.59 for Elizabeth Hoskins as a result of a mobile home being moved from its site.

Approved a motor vehicle tax exemption for American Red Cross for a 2019 box van used for blood drives and other transportation needs.

For more from the Lincoln County commissioners meeting Monday, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Telegraph.