Shooting suspect charged with four felonies

A 19-year-old North Platte man remained in critical condition in an Omaha hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the chest this weekend.

His alleged assailant, Ryland A. Clemmons, 18, appeared Tuesday in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, and tampering with evidence.

Deputy Lincoln County Attorney Angela Franz gave the medical update on the victim during Clemmons' short court appearance.

The bail for Clemmons, who appeared for the hearing by video, was set at at 10% of $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 20.

According to court records:

North Platte police responded to a call at 12:11 a.m. Sunday for a shooting on the 300 block of North Eastman Avenue.

A man with a gunshot wound was in an alleyway. He was transported to Great Plains Health and later flown to Nebraska Medical Center.

The 911 center received a call at 1:35 a.m. in which a male indicated that Clemmons had accidentally shot somebody. The caller was brought into the police station and interviewed.

He indicated that Clemmons and the victim had been fighting in the alleyway before Clemmons pulled out a handgun and fired. The male said he then drove Clemmons and three other individuals back to his residence.

The other witnesses said Clemmons approached the victim's vehicle as he was trying to leave the alleyway, and then they heard gunshots.

Those other individuals said after they were dropped off at the residence, they got in Clemmons' vehicle with him and drove out to Indian Hills to hide the gun. The group then tossed the sweatshirts they were wearing onto U.S. Highway 83.

The witnesses led police investigators to the firearm, where several other guns were located as well, including a SIG 9mm P365. That firearm was reported to have been stolen out of Grand Island.

Clemmons was arrested and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.