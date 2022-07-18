Show is a chance for dogs and their owners to demonstrate skills

New and longtime participants showed their skills at the Lincoln County Fair dog show Monday. There were 4-H and open class divisions.

For Olyvia Burch, 8, and her dog, Todd, this was their first year of competition and she was nervous. That is in spite of the fact that the duo had already earned three purples (the highest ribbon placing) and a blue at a 4-H show at D&N Event Center a couple of weeks ago.

Todd is a 4-year-old male golden retriever, a gift to Olyvia from Santa when Todd was a puppy.

On Monday they came away champions in the pre-beginning novice division for the obedience event, and earned a purple ribbon in showmanship and blue ribbons in rally and agility.

“My favorite (competition) is rally,” Olyvia said. That’s where owners follow directions on signs placed throughout the ring to have their dogs make turns, walk slow or fast, stop and sit, etc.

Outside the ring, Olyvia said, a favorite trick is when she tells Todd to jump up and put his paws on her shoulder, and they dance.

They weren’t dancing as they waited for show time on Monday, Olyvia said,

“I just don’t want to do it,” but “I also want to do it at the same time,” she said.

She only summoned the courage to enter shows after attending a practice with her cousin Cora, who was preparing to show Piper, a female golden retriever. On Monday, Cora and Piper earned the reserve champion award in the obedience contest, runners-up to Olyvia and Todd.

Besides being inspired by her cousin, Olyvia is cheered on by her parents, Natasha Burch and Pat Adamson of rural North Platte.

“I grew up doing 4-H and so it’s really exciting and fun when your kids are involved,” Natasha Burch said. “I just love watching her learn responsibility and caring for her dog and everything that goes into it.”

The main goal is to have fun in the process, she added. “I encourage all kids to get involved in 4-H.”

Regarding Olyvia, “I’m really proud of her,” Natasha said, for getting out there and doing her best.

Olyvia is a member of Platte River 4 Paws 4-H Club.