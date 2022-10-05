Simulated fire, explosion helps train fire safety team at Gerald Gentleman Station

Firefighters with the Fire Safety Team at Nebraska Public Power’s Gerald Gentleman plant south of Sutherland conduct a fire drill on Wednesday at its training facility east of the main plant. The fire safety team responded to the simulated fire in which two actors portrayed injured workers. The purpose was to evaluate response times and procedures.
Fire Safety Team members treat a plant employee in a simulation of a fire incident at Nebraska Public Power’s Gerald Gentleman plant south of Sutherland on Wednesday. The young man portrayed an injured employee to give the team an opportunity to practice their procedures.
A Fire Safety firefighter pours water on a simulated fire at Nebraska Public Power’s Gerald Gentleman plant south of Sutherland during a simulated fire incident on Wednesday. After the fire was cooled down, other firefighters sprayed foam on the flames to smother what was left of the fire.
“One victim had some trauma and minor burns. The other one was severely burned,” Tilford said.
As part of the drill, Great Plains Health was called and sent its helicopter to transport the simulated burn victim.
“They made the call, got the helicopter landed and got the patient loaded up in the helicopter for transport,” Tilford said.
The drill Wednesday was in addition to six weeks of fire training the Fire Safety Team undergoes every year.
“We get everybody involved in the plantwide drill,” Tilford said. “Everybody between incident commander, operations leader, safety leaders, EMTs and fire brigade all come together and train as if it’s the real thing.”
He said the hope is there is never a real incident at the plant.
“But if there is one, we’re ready and everybody knows what their role is to successfully take care of a patient who is down,” Tilford said.
The workers are a family, Tilford said, and that is the reason the training is taken seriously. After the simulation, Tilford said, the team will look at the results.
“After this, we’ll have everybody debrief and do a critique over the whole situation,” he said.
He said they will listen to what the observers saw and the leaders will write a review on the drill.
“We’ll try to make everything better,” Tilford said.
“We also instruct local fire departments during annual fire training out here,” Tilford said. “They come out here and train and run through drills as well.”
All the local departments are part of a mutual aid agreement, he said.
