A new marina and other improvements for Lake McConaughy were a main topic of discussion at the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors meeting on Monday.

The improvements could include 100 boat slips and a restaurant or other concessionaires, said Jeff Fields of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which will manage the marina. Fields told the CNPPID board that a request for proposals should be sent out in the next few months.

The CNPPID meeting was conducted at Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center in Ogallala.

The improvements at Nebraska’s largest reservoir will be funded by an allocation of over $40 million from the state.

The need for the improvements was identified by a Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee that the Nebraska legislature formed in 2021. Then, in 2022, the Legislature allocated the funds through LB 1023, which also provided money for other projects recommended by the committee.

Three locations for the marina have been recommended by the HDR consulting firm and another is under consideration based on public input. Mike Drain, CNPPID’s natural resources and compliance manager, shared information about the sites with the board at the meeting.

Fields reported that a new marina at Lewis & Clark Lake, along the South Dakota border near Yankton, South Dakota, is in the beginning stages of design. It also received state funding, He also updated the CNPPID directors on the new boat ramp project at East Phillips Lake south of Lexington.

At its April meeting, NGCP will vote on designating the East Phillips Lake area as a State Recreation Area, making it the 79th SRA in Nebraska. Currently the area is a Wildlife Management Area. Designating it as a SRA will help enhance the amenities and secure proper upkeep of the area.

Midway Lake Special Use Area (southwest of Cozad) could also be designation as an SRA, Fields said.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the CNPPID board:

• Approved purchase of a 2022 CAT Track Mounted Excavator for $336,836 from Nebraska Machinery Co., of North Platte, subject to legal review of any associated contract documents.

• Approved a new 10-year services agreement with the Lake McConaughy Lessees Inc. The agreement is for $18,000 with a 3% increase each year

• Approved proposed new leases for Merriweather and Lakeview Acres tenants at Johnson Lake. The leases would include a 3% annual inflator and a 30-year term, similar to other types of district leases at Johnson Lake.

• Voted to award Firefly Landscaping of Loomis the bid to provide mowing services around Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Lake for the next three years.

• Heard an update from Drain on the Kingsley Dam maintenance design project. He reported that engineers have been waiting for the ice to recede so they can do additional data collection, and they are expected to be back on site early in April.

Lake levels of 3,245 elevation or higher must be maintained for the project, so work on riprap on the dam is unlikely to take place this summer. Drain did not know whether traffic across the dam would be affected by the maintenance design work.

• Approved a bylaw adoption process and established a special committee with representation from CNPPID and Dawson Public Power District to recommend bylaw amendments. With consolidation, CNPPID’s bylaws will become the bylaws of Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. Starting this process now will enable the districts to cooperatively prepare ahead of the proposed merger date.

The special committee will include directors, general managers, stakeholders and legal counsel for each district. Each district will share the bylaws recommendations on its website this spring, allowing for input from the boards and the public.

• Heard a report from CNPPID Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin. Lake McConaughy’s elevation was at 3,231.4 feet on Monday (51.9% of capacity). Inflows are around 950 cubic feet per second and releases are about 300 cfs, which is higher due to releasing water to pump into Elwood Reservoir.

Snowpack in the North Platte basin is currently at 128% of median average and 105% of median average in the South Platte basin. A hydro cycling period is taking place at the Johnson No. 2 hydroelectric power plant, so water elevation at Johnson Lake will fluctuate about one to two times per week until the end of April.