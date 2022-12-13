 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six businesses receive citations for failing alcohol compliance check

Six of 31 businesses targeted by the Nebraska State Patrol last week failed an alcohol compliance check last week. 

The checks were conducted in Buffalo and Kearney counties on Dec. 3; and in Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties on Dec. 9. 

The businesses that sold alcohol to a minor were: Cozy Corner Catering in Minden, Sutton's Speed and Supply in Halsey, Chuckwagon 'N Jug in Mullen, Footee Convenience Plaza in Kearney, Sandhills Corral in Thedford and Sandhill Oil Company in Hyannis.

Two businesses also failed to check the minor's ID. 

The checks are funding in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

