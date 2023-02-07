North Platte City Council members needed virtually no time at all Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for a small RV park south of Interstate 80.

The council unanimously approved Merlin and Kelle Dikeman’s permit, bypassing debate a month after confusion over the city’s eight-month-old RV ordinance triggered nearly an hour of discussion over the request.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher adjourned the meeting after just 15 minutes, most of which involved promoting half a dozen police officers as the meeting started.

The Dikemans plan to build and live at an eight-pad RV park at 3501 S. Willow St. Half of the pads would be reserved for their own RVs, with the rest available for rental, they told the council Jan. 3.

They also plan to restore cars in the 50-foot by 80-foot night watchman’s quarters they would build and live in, the couple said.

Council members had voted 6-1 Jan. 3 to table the Dikemans’ permit until questions could be resolved about its relationship to the RV ordinance they had approved in June.

It wasn’t necessary to vote to take the permit request “off the table,” Kelliher said, because last month’s motion wasn’t specific on time and a full council meeting took place in between on Jan. 17.

Before voting on the permit, council members approved an 11-item consent agenda. It included:

A replat splitting the Iron Trail Industrial Park at Twin Rivers Business Park into seven lots.

Replacement of the city’s transfer station scale near Lake Maloney by Fairbanks Scales for about $142,000.

A four-year renewal of a contract with Lincoln County to provide ambulance services through 2027.