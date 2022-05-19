Smith, Bacon introduce House version of Congressional Gold Medal bill for Canteen

Both houses of Congress now will have the opportunity to decide if North Platte’s World War II Canteen and the Nebraska and Colorado communities that made it happen should receive Capitol Hill’s highest civilian honor.

U.S. Reps. Adrian Smith of Gering and Don Bacon of Omaha this week jointly introduced H.R. 7788, which would collectively award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 55,000 volunteers and 125 Nebraska and northeast Colorado communities who powered the 1941-46 Canteen.

It’s the necessary companion bill to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine’s S. 3750, which she introduced March 7 and touted in a Senate floor speech March 24.

Fischer lauds North Platte's WWII Canteen in Senate speech U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine has taken her case for a Congressional Gold Medal for North Platte’s World War II Canteen and its volunteers to the well of the Senate.

Two-thirds of each house of Congress must cosponsor their respective chamber’s bill for the Canteen bill to move forward. The Congressional Gold Medal would be struck and awarded if the Senate and House vote for passage and President Joe Biden signs the bill.

“The North Platte Canteen is what Nebraska’s support for our troops is all about. The community’s extraordinary volunteer effort during World War II showed Nebraska at its best,” said Smith, who told The Telegraph April 14 he intended to spearhead the Gold Medal effort in the House.

“I thank Sen. Fischer for her work on the Senate version of this legislation,” the 3rd District congressman said in a press release. “This great American story of patriotic generosity in the midst of wartime shortages and rationing deserves to be remembered and honored.”

Bacon, who represents the Omaha area’s 2nd District, cited his own military heritage in his comments on the Canteen in Smith’s press release.

Editorial: Tell Congress: Grant Canteen highest honor Before long, the last people with living memories of North Platte’s World War II Canteen wil…

“During World War II, 55,000 Nebraskans showed their patriotism and love for this country by volunteering time and donating food to the North Platte Canteen, which in turn served millions of soldiers,” Bacon said.

“As a veteran, I know how much those soldiers appreciated the acts of kindness exhibited to them and I am honored to join this movement to recognize their work.”

The Congressional Gold Medal, if awarded, would be the third and most high-profile recognition of the Canteen at a national level. Fischer’s version of the bill says it would be displayed at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, which maintains a Canteen display and hopes to expand to include scale replicas of the depot’s Canteen Room and trainside entrance.

Some 6 million U.S. and Allied service members were greeted and treated to food, smiles and encouragement at North Platte’s former 1918 Union Pacific Depot from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946.

Towns in 38 Nebraska counties, plus Sedgwick and Phillips counties in Colorado, make up the 125-community “Canteen Honor Roll.” Volunteers donated goods and money and took turns staffing the Canteen tables in the depot’s dining room, traveling from 200 miles away and sometimes more to aid North Platte’s Canteen volunteer core.

North Platte Canteen, supporting communities nominated for Congressional Gold Medal If both houses of Congress approve the bill, it would award the Congressional Gold Medal "to the collective individuals and communities who volunteered or donated food and other items to the North Platte Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska during World War II," Fischer said in a press release.

Smith’s 3rd District predecessor, U.S. Rep. and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, won passage of a resolution honoring the Canteen in 2004.

During World War II itself, the U.S. War Department presented a Meritorious Wartime Service award to the Canteen during a December 1943 ceremony broadcast nationwide on NBC Radio.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.