Smoke rolls over west central Nebraska from Wyoming fire

A thick cloud of smoke began descending on North Platte and the region just after noon Saturday, the result of wildfires in the West, including several in Colorado and one in Wyoming.

The major culprit for the smoke cloud that began rolling across the plains over Cheyenne on Thursday was the “Mullen Fire” south and west of Laramie.

A cold front is pushing the cloud to the east, and eventually to the south sometime Saturday night, said forecaster Caleb Brown at the National Weather Service office in North Platte.

“As it pushes through it should push the smoke to the south,” he said. “For at least the next couple of days, we won’t have any smoke issues. Winds will be pretty northerly,”

Those shifting winds will also contribute to lower temperatures for the coming week with Sunday’s high projected in the mid to upper 60s and Monday and Tuesday in the low 60s.

“We have a chance on Tuesday morning of maybe some patchy frost around the area,” Brown said. “We have some low temperatures in the low 30s. Behind the front, cooler and maybe a shot at some frost.”