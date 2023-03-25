An early spring snowstorm prompted road closures across western Nebraska and northeast Colorado on Saturday afternoon, though it left North Platte dry as of mid-evening.

The storm created hazardous driving conditions, particularly west of Ogallala.

Traffic was reported at a standstill at the Ogallala interchange in mid-afternoon and there were numerous scanner reports of law enforcement officials assisting drivers.

Interstate 80 was closed at 3:30 p.m. CT in both directions from 25 miles west of Ogallala to 57 miles west of Sidney, and U.S. Highway 30 was closed between Brule and Bushnell. At 4:50 p.m. Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that roads in the area were impassable. Interstate 76 and U.S. Highway 138 were closed eastbound from Sterling, Colorado, to the Nebraska line.

NDOT later implemented rolling closures on to the east, closing westbound traffic at the Newberry Access interchange by 5:50 p.m.

At about 3 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a forecast calling for an additional three to five inches of snow in the area through Saturday night, with visibilities at or near whiteout conditions at times.

“Locally higher amounts may be possible with snowfall enhancement especially along and south of Interstate 80 and west of Highway 83," read the forecast. "Hazardous travel conditions are expected.”

Snow showers are likely again on Monday afternoon, with snow accumulations mainly south of Nebraska Highway 2 in central Nebraska, according to the NWS forecast.