Snow moves North Platte's moisture meter Tuesday, but not by much

Tuesday’s forecast of 1 to 3 inches of snow for North Platte wound up on the low end as clouds thinned in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The storm was a bit more generous with the white stuff in the northern Sandhills, where 5 inches of snow fell at Merritt Reservoir and 3 inches four miles north of Valentine.

North Platte’s airport recorded 1.1 inches of snow between about 6 a.m. and noon. That converts to 0.08 inches of precipitation, a weather service meteorologist said.

The snowfall broke a 25-day streak without measurable precipitation that had begun Nov. 4. Lee Bird has recorded 12.83 inches of moisture with a month and a day to go in 2022.

It was also enough to set off a series of early-winter car collisions as North Platte residents began relearning their snowy-driving lessons. Police had responded to eight crashes by midafternoon, none of which required ambulance trips, Officer Rory Little said.

A spotter located one mile west-northwest of North Platte recorded 1.5 inches of snow, according to the weather service website at weather.gov. Another report from 16 miles southwest of Mullen matched that total.

One inch of snow was reported 19 miles north of Parks and one mile north of Benkelman, both in Dundy County.

Weather stations in the Panhandle also reported a variety of accumulations, ranging from 1 inch at Chadron to 6 inches at Gering and 5 inches at Mitchell.

Temperatures in North Platte stayed in the 20s throughout the day Tuesday, though surfaces were warm enough for snow to melt on downtown streets.

North to northwest winds were generally from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph at the airport in early afternoon. Wind chills were about 10 above zero during those times.

The weather service’s updated seven-day forecast continued to call for below-zero wind chills overnight and into Wednesday. The morning low was expected to be around 3 above zero.

The start of December should see renewed late-autumn conditions with mostly sunny skies. After a Wednesday high in the mid-30s, readings should top out Thursday at around 50 and Friday in the upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday could see snow return to North Platte, with highs cooling from the low 50s Sunday to the freezing mark Tuesday.

Telegraph reporter Tim Johnson contributed to this report.