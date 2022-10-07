So much for summer: Chilly rain Friday, possible freeze Saturday

If you’re reading this Saturday morning, you’ll know by then whether North Platte got its first freeze of the 2022-23 season or not.

The National Weather Service included Lincoln County in a broad north central Nebraska freeze warning on the heels of a chilly, rainy Friday.

Temperatures hovered between 40 and 43 at Lee Bird Field much of the day, accompanied by 0.4 inches of rain that fell steadily from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

That amount lifted the airport’s year-to-date-moisture to 12.53 inches, according to weather records kept by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The weather service said widespread frost was expected before 9 a.m. Saturday. It predicted an overnight low of 30 degrees, which would be North Platte’s coldest since a 27-degree reading May 22 for 2021-22’s last freeze.

Patchy frost and lows in the mid-30s also are possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Daytime temperatures for Saturday’s downtown Canteen Festival should be much milder, however, with a mid-60s high under sunny skies.

Pleasant fall temperatures should linger through next Friday, with highs in the 70s except for a mid-60s stretch Wednesday and Thursday. Lows should be in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Lincoln County had sunk deeper into major drought before Friday’s rain moved in, based on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday.

The majority of the county — 54.6% — now falls in the most serious “exceptional drought” category. Another one-third east and north of North Platte was in “extreme drought,” with only the county’s eastern sliver in the less serious “severe drought.”

Nearly one-third of Nebraska was in one of the two worst drought categories as of Tuesday morning, according to UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center, which issues the weekly map.