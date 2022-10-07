 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
So much for summer: Chilly rain Friday, possible freeze Saturday

If you’re reading this Saturday morning, you’ll know by then whether North Platte got its first freeze of the 2022-23 season or not.

The National Weather Service included Lincoln County in a broad north central Nebraska freeze warning on the heels of a chilly, rainy Friday.

Temperatures hovered between 40 and 43 at Lee Bird Field much of the day, accompanied by 0.4 inches of rain that fell steadily from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

That amount lifted the airport’s year-to-date-moisture to 12.53 inches, according to weather records kept by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The weather service said widespread frost was expected before 9 a.m. Saturday. It predicted an overnight low of 30 degrees, which would be North Platte’s coldest since a 27-degree reading May 22 for 2021-22’s last freeze.

Patchy frost and lows in the mid-30s also are possible Saturday night and early Sunday. Daytime temperatures for Saturday’s downtown Canteen Festival should be much milder, however, with a mid-60s high under sunny skies.

Pleasant fall temperatures should linger through next Friday, with highs in the 70s except for a mid-60s stretch Wednesday and Thursday. Lows should be in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Lincoln County had sunk deeper into major drought before Friday’s rain moved in, based on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday.

The majority of the county — 54.6% — now falls in the most serious “exceptional drought” category. Another one-third east and north of North Platte was in “extreme drought,” with only the county’s eastern sliver in the less serious “severe drought.”

Nearly one-third of Nebraska was in one of the two worst drought categories as of Tuesday morning, according to UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center, which issues the weekly map.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Breaking News