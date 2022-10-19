Socking it to them: St. Pat's sophomore wins Big Idea North Platte contest

The thought to put pockets on footwear has landed one St. Pat's student a nice boost to his future education plans.

Porter Connick's "Cargo Socks" was selected as the winner in the third Big Idea North Platte business pitch competition, which was held on Wednesday night at Venue 304 in downtown North Platte.

The field of entrepreneurs was reduced in half to five finalists after each individual gave a two-minute pitch to a panel of judges and then answered three follow-up questions. Audience members then voted for the winners, and the event — which was sponsored by the North Platte Young Professionals organization — drew a crowd of just under 200.

Eleven individuals pitched their ideas, including Brandon Thomas, a wild-card entrant whose name was selected from the individuals who signed-up at the door.

"Holy Cow, that's my name. That's me. That's crazy" Connick, a high school sophomore, said of his reaction to being named the winner. "It's pretty exciting. I didn't really even expect to get in the Top 10 (in the contest)."

Connick was part of a dominant youth presence in the competition this year as half of the field were high school students or younger.

Connick's classmates Kinsey Kimberling, Natalie Wiezorek and Stephanie Budke all pitched ideas as well, and Brenley Sutton — a fifth-grader at Eisenhower Elementary School — finished third receiving a $3,000 scholarship for her idea for a children's book on entrepreneurship.

Laura Deaver and Jon Keck were also among the finalist for the competition.

Madeline Fletcher was the lone adult winner as she received $7,000 for her runner-up idea for a "Liquid Carriage," a mobile bar that she would operate out of her 1990s vintage camper.

"This whole Big Idea North Platte experience has been eye-opening," Fletcher said. "It's nerve-wracking but also exciting to see that North Platte can pull together and what it can do as a community for entrepreneurship, especially among the young people."

The prize money for both Connick and Sutton will be awarded in form of a scholarship. The top three individuals will all receive marketing packages, business mentorship and legal consultation.

Connick's idea grew from an English assignment in school, and he said the sewn-in pockets on socks are meant to place money and other items, "somewhere safe where you know people won't find it."

"Me and my friends were kind of spitballing ideas in that class that we felt were funny and I came up with this," Connick said. "I thought, 'That could actually work. That could be something.' So I just kind of rolled with it."

He sported a prototype on Wednesday night — pockets that were superglued onto the sock. He had a notecard in his pocket with bullet points to touch on, but he said he kind of freestyled his presentation to the judges and incorporated humor into it.

It led to one judge commenting that if Connick's business plans didn't work out, he had a strong future in comedy.

He said the idea might have started as a joke but its become a serious thought now.

"I'll see where this takes me, now," he said.

Connick was one of 29 individuals who initially entered into the contest, a 163% increase in interest from a year ago.

"It was a tremendous growth for the community to step up ... and there were about 14 youth entries so that was really exciting to see," said Cassie Condon, the vice president of operations and marketing for the North Platte Area Chamber & Development. "And as you saw tonight, the youth really presented strong."

Sutton, who presented to the judges as she stood alongside her mother, Taylor, said she planned to write her book regardless of the result of the contest.

She has talked to Eisenhower administration about placing the book, once its complete, into the school systems.

"I'm so proud of her," Taylor said. "I know she was nervous coming into tonight but she did it. She got in front of everybody, gave it her all and did her best."