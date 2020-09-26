Softball teams take the field to fight cancer at annual May Day tournament

The kids whose families have been the recipient of the funds along with Grady are Aiden Solon, who passed away in October 2017, Abbey Girard and Brioney Aden.

“It was in the third year of this tournament that Grady was not doing very good,” Vigil said. “I decided instead of splitting the money in half, I just gave my portion to Bill and (the tournament) just evolved from that.”

Vigil’s voice filled with emotion and he said, “We’ve just got to take care of our own.”

He said helping out the families in this way is pretty awesome.

“We actually lost one of our kids (we’ve donated to) a couple of years ago,” Vigil said. “That’s pretty heartbreaking, but the others are still fighting and hopefully they’ll get better.”

On Saturday, there were 16 teams from across the state and a couple other states, which Simants said was the lowest turnout. The tournament was originally scheduled for May, but because of COVID-19, Vigil and Simants moved it to this weekend.

Simants said they have had as many as 32 teams participate in past tournaments and many of the teams donate a portion of their winnings to the fight against pediatric cancer cause.

“We don’t ask any teams to donate back,” Simants said. “Most of the time, we have seen at least a third of the prize money donated back to the cause.”