Softball teams take the field to fight cancer at annual May Day tournament

A CT scan on March 29, 2015, revealed a brain tumor and Grady Simants continues to battle the medulloblastoma more than five years later.
The 11-year-old played at Cody Park on Saturday while his dad Bill Simants helped run — and played in — a softball tournament that has raised more than $20,000 in the fight against childhood cancer. Grady’s family has been one recipient of the funds, but the list is now up to five youngsters with Danika O’Donnell, 11, this year’s selection. She has Type I diabetes and was recently diagnosed with Epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, a rare cancer.
“Jordan (Vigil) and I were trying to get North Platte softball back on the map,” Simants said about the process. “So we started directing tournaments here and we had done this one a few years prior and called it May Day.”
The major portion of the funds from those tournaments went toward payouts to the participating teams and a small cut went to Vigil’s and Simants’ teams for traveling expenses.
“When Grady was diagnosed, Jordan contacted me and said he wanted to donate his end to my family to help us out,” Simants said. “That was awesome and I said, why don’t we just do that going forward. Let’s re-brand this May Day 4 Grady and every year we’ll find a family with a kiddo battling pediatric cancer in our area and we’ll just cut them a check at the end of the tournament.”
The kids whose families have been the recipient of the funds along with Grady are Aiden Solon, who passed away in October 2017, Abbey Girard and Brioney Aden.
“It was in the third year of this tournament that Grady was not doing very good,” Vigil said. “I decided instead of splitting the money in half, I just gave my portion to Bill and (the tournament) just evolved from that.”
Vigil’s voice filled with emotion and he said, “We’ve just got to take care of our own.”
He said helping out the families in this way is pretty awesome.
“We actually lost one of our kids (we’ve donated to) a couple of years ago,” Vigil said. “That’s pretty heartbreaking, but the others are still fighting and hopefully they’ll get better.”
On Saturday, there were 16 teams from across the state and a couple other states, which Simants said was the lowest turnout. The tournament was originally scheduled for May, but because of COVID-19, Vigil and Simants moved it to this weekend.
Simants said they have had as many as 32 teams participate in past tournaments and many of the teams donate a portion of their winnings to the fight against pediatric cancer cause.
“We don’t ask any teams to donate back,” Simants said. “Most of the time, we have seen at least a third of the prize money donated back to the cause.”
