Solstice brings a temporary heat break for central Nebraska

Summer’s arrival at 4:13 a.m. CT Tuesday thankfully will coincide with a temporary break in North Platte’s June heat wave.

After four straight 100-plus highs Friday through Monday and five in all this month, the National Weather Service expects highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

They’ll be followed by two more days approaching triple digits before highs cool to the mid-80s Saturday and about 80 degrees Sunday, according to the weather service office at Lee Bird Field.

Lows should range from the lower to mid-60s most of the week but could dip to the upper 50s Saturday night.

North Platte’s top readings reached 102 Friday, 101 Saturday and 100 Sunday, ending a week that saw an all-time June high of 108 on June 13.

That reading beat June’s previous record of 107 degrees, set on June 15, 1952, and matched on June 26, 2012, and June 21, 2017.

It fell 4 degrees short of North Platte’s all-time high of 112 on July 11, 1954, according to city weather records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

North Platte’s triple-digit streak reached four days Monday with a 100-degree reading about 5 p.m., according to the weather service’s three-day hourly roundup.

Sunday’s overnight “low” of 78, meanwhile, set a record as the city’s all-time warmest low for June.

The month’s previous record in that category was 77 degrees on June 24, 1954. Both trail the city’s all-time warmest low of 80 degrees on July 25, 1940.

North Platte added only a little to its 2022 precipitation totals last week, when 0.03 inches fell Wednesday. That left the airport’s year-to-date amount at 6.11 inches.

Lincoln County’s drought status nonetheless remained less intense last week than during the winter and early spring, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor also kept at UNL.

North Platte and the county’s northern portion were in “moderate drought” status, with the southern part falling in the “severe drought” category.

Most of west central Nebraska fell into one of those categories. “Extreme drought” continued to prevail in all of Hayes and Hitchcock counties and bordering areas of Chase, Dundy, Red Willow and Frontier counties.

North Platte had a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Monday. Possibilities for more rain remain in the forecast through the weekend, except for Friday, the weather service said.

