Western Nebraska lawmakers are making some progress in moving their more routine 2023 proposals forward despite the Legislature’s protracted filibusters this session.

Several “Christmas tree” measures, in which Unicameral committees combine multiple bills by their topic area, had managed to advance as senators adjourned Thursday for a four-day recess.

They’ll be on the 67th of a scheduled 90 legislative days when they reconvene Tuesday. Floor action on the five major 2023-24 budget bills is expected to start May 2 and continue through mid-month.

Legislative Bill 814, the “mainline” bill of the Appropriations Committee’s budget package, could include the contents of at least two bills offered by western Nebraska senators.

North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson said Thursday that the committee had agreed to include up to $10 million in state matching funds to help rebuild the fire-destroyed State 4-H Camp at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

The District 42 senator had proposed up to $30 million in matching funds in LB 281, using a similar mechanism to previous North Platte-authored bills providing state help to develop the Lincoln County industrial rail park outside Hershey.

The Natural Resources Committee, on which Jacobson sits, has advanced a committee priority bill (LB 425) that includes LB 281’s funding mechanism but halves the state matching-fund amount to $15 million.

Jacobson said it’s unlikely the Legislature will take up LB 425 this year because the filibusters led by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh continue to chew up hours of time on each bill.

Cavanaugh launched her near-blockade Feb. 23 in protest of the advancement of LB 574, which would restrict transgender health care for minors. That bill moved to the final stage of floor action last week.

The Appropriations Committee often folds some senators’ bills into its annual budget package if they require state funds. The Nebraska Constitution requires each bill to stick to one subject, generally corresponding to the topic area of a standing Unicameral committee.

LB 814, which the committee hasn’t yet advanced to the floor, also is expected to include Sumner Sen. Teresa Ibach’s LB 660 to help rural lawyers repay their student loans.

Ibach said Thursday that the mainline budget bill will provide $150,000 toward that end, half of the $300,000 her bill had proposed.

She said LB 814 also will include $10 million to help statewide food pantries and fight hunger among Nebraskans.

Ibach had proposed $2.5 million toward that end in her LB 661. She said the Appropriations Committee opted to incorporate a similar bill (LB 763) by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington.

Committees have advanced seven other bills with measures offered by western Nebraska lawmakers, one of which awaits Gov. Jim Pillen’s signature.

LB 376, a General Affairs Committee priority bill that makes various changes to Nebraska liquor laws, won 41-1 final approval Monday. It includes Gering Sen. Brian Hardin’s LB 596, which would let liquor manufacturers and wholesalers reach sponsorship and advertisement agreements with organizations.

Two Jacobson bills tweaking 2020’s North Platte-born microTIF law (LB 98) and clarifying when mayors can vote to break City Council ties (LB 33) are now slated to be added to LB 531, an Urban Affairs Committee priority bill that won 30-0 first-round approval April 11.

Both of Jacobson’s measures will be offered as amendments when LB 531 comes up for second-round debate. Both LB 98 and LB 33 advanced to the floor in February and were slated for their initial rounds of debate when Cavanaugh launched her filibusters.

LB 227, a Health and Human Services Committee priority bill to raise hospitals’ Medicaid reimbursements for nursing facility services, won 45-0 initial approval Monday. It also includes bills by Jacobson (LB 434) and Ibach (LB 219) addressing Medicaid reimbursements for long-term care hospitals and rural “critical access” hospitals respectively.

The Legislature’s main property tax relief bill of the session (LB 243) also includes LB 28, a bill by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman requiring a protesting property owner’s taxable value to be reset to the previous year’s valuation if the Tax Equalization and Review Commission hasn’t settled the owner’s appeal by the following spring. LB 243 won 41-1 first-round approval April 3.

LB 138, a bill updating transportation and motor vehicle laws, was amended April 5 to include Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB 199 to allow Ukrainian refugees from the 2022 Russian invasion to receive a “driving privilege card.” It advanced to final reading on a voice vote.

Hardin’s LB 342, which would lengthen the registration term for home inspectors from one to two years, is expected to be added to LB 629, the Urban Affairs Committee’s other priority bill. The latter bill has yet to receive first-round debate.

Also awaiting initial consideration is LB 116, an Agriculture Committee priority bill including an Ibach measure (LB 218) to increase spending to manage vegetation within natural streams or their surrounding floodplains.