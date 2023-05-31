Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Work is expected to begin Monday on South Jeffers Street and on U.S. Highway 30 between North Platte and Hershey.

Construction on both projects is expected to be completed in November.

The construction zone on Highway 30 begins just west of Buffalo Bill Avenue and continues to about the intersection of North Hershey Road in Hershey. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect.

The construction zone on Jeffers Street (the southbound one-way) will be from Philip Avenue to the South Platte River Bridge. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the contractor for the Highway 30 project. Work will include concrete patch repair, milling, asphalt surfacing, earth shoulder construction and seeding.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for the Jeffers Street project. Work will include removing and replacing concrete pavement, and installing a new storm sewer, traffic signals and street lighting.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.