South Platte, Holdrege capture titles at One-Act

South Platte High School won the blue bracket and Holdrege won the gold bracket at the Line 634 One-Act Invitational, “The play’s the thing,” at North Platte High School on Saturday.
Fourteen schools from the area competed in the day-long event.
Blue bracket
1, "Digging Up the Boys," South Platte. 2, "Midsummer Night’s Prom," North Platte. 3, "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas," Stapleton.
Individual awards:
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 1: Jared Trimble, Stapleton.
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 2: Caleb Burnside, Stapleton.
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 1: Haily Koenen, South Platte.
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 2: Arena Fetty, Stapleton.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 1: Joseph Hobbs, South Platte.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 2: Dashle Richard, South Platte.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 1: El Gaedke, North Platte.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 2: Breanna Lundgreen, North Platte.
- Outstanding Technical Production: South Platte.
People are also reading…
Gold bracket
1, "Dystopia! The Hunger Maze Game of Divergent Death," Holdrege. 2, "Canterbury Tales," Ogallala. 3, "Cheating Death," Broken Bow.
Individual awards:
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 1: Rylan Miller, Broken Bow.
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 2: Justin Golus, Holdrege.
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 1: Alison Walker, Holdrege.
- Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 2: Bella Holthusen, Ogallala.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 1: Clemens Skiles-Nitchie, Holdrege.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 2: Andrew Furrow, Sandhills.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 1: Alexa Green, Sutherland.
- Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 2: McKenna Bliss, Sutherland.
- Outstanding Technical Production: Sandhills.