top story

South Platte, Holdrege capture titles at One-Act

  • 0

South Platte High School won the blue bracket and Holdrege won the gold bracket at the Line 634 One-Act Invitational, “The play’s the thing,” at North Platte High School on Saturday.

Fourteen schools from the area competed in the day-long event.

Blue bracket

1, "Digging Up the Boys," South Platte. 2, "Midsummer Night’s Prom," North Platte. 3, "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas," Stapleton.

Individual awards:

  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 1: Jared Trimble, Stapleton.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 2: Caleb Burnside, Stapleton.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 1: Haily Koenen, South Platte.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 2: Arena Fetty, Stapleton.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 1: Joseph Hobbs, South Platte.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 2: Dashle Richard, South Platte.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 1: El Gaedke, North Platte.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 2: Breanna Lundgreen, North Platte.
  • Outstanding Technical Production: South Platte.

Gold bracket

1, "Dystopia! The Hunger Maze Game of Divergent Death," Holdrege. 2, "Canterbury Tales," Ogallala. 3, "Cheating Death," Broken Bow.

Individual awards:

  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 1: Rylan Miller, Broken Bow.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Male Role No. 2: Justin Golus, Holdrege.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 1: Alison Walker, Holdrege.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Leading Female Role No. 2: Bella Holthusen, Ogallala.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 1: Clemens Skiles-Nitchie, Holdrege.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Male Role No. 2: Andrew Furrow, Sandhills.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 1: Alexa Green, Sutherland.
  • Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Female Role No. 2: McKenna Bliss, Sutherland.
  • Outstanding Technical Production: Sandhills.
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Study finds almost all 'natural' skincare products contain allergens

