South Platte school employee, former coach charged with sexual assault of student

BIG SPRINGS — A South Platte School District employee and former coach is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child plus three additional felonies for his alleged involvement with a student within the district.

Joel Foster, 37, of Big Springs, made an initial appearance in Deuel County Court on Friday afternoon. He is also charged with two counts of intentional child abuse with no injury and a charge of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee.

His bail was set at 10% of $500.000, and a preliminary hearing was not set as Foster appeared without an attorney.

Foster was arrested Thursday afternoon without incident and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Jail, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. The agency began an investigation this week after it received information that a South Platte Public Schools employee had inappropriate contact with a student.

South Platte Superintendent David Spencer said in a district-wide email on Friday that Foster's employment ended as soon as the district learned of the allegations and that the school has, "cooperated fully with the Deuel County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol investigation."

Spencer added in the email that there was support staff available at the school to work with students and district employees.

Foster was listed as the South Platte boys basketball coach for the 2020-21 season before then-assistant Clint Koenen took over the program. The district did not comment on Foster's connection with the basketball team in both its initial email or in response to a follow-up question.

According to the arrest warrant, in a roughly eight-month span from Jan. 1 to Sept. 14. 2022, Foster, "did intentionally and knowingly encourage or force a minor child to engage in debauchery, public indecency, or obscene or pornographic photography, films or depictions."

The warrant says in that same time period Foster also placed the victim, who was in, "a situation to be sexually abused," and that between Jan. 1 and Jun. 1, he had sexual penetration with the individual, who was 15-years-old at the time.