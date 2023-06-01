The Nebraska Soybean Board is showcasing the benefits of tires made with soybean oil instead of petroleum-based oil. They, with their partners, are giving away a set of four Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady tires.

People can sign up for the Ready to Roll Soy Tire Giveaway at ruralradio.com/ktic/ready-to-roll . The winner will be chosen June 26.

The use of soybean oil provides the driver with increased performance from their tires by improving the flexibility of the tire in lower temperatures as well as enhancing traction in both rain and snow. That is according to a press release from the NSB.

Using soybean oil in the production of Goodyear tires also supports farmers and ultimately, the environment. Goodyear scientists and engineers work intentionally to formulate new polymer and compound technologies that are partially derived from natural, sustainable materials.

“Goodyear has a long-term goal to fully replace petroleum-derived oils in its products by 2040,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “This commitment is driving additional demand for Nebraska soybeans and the Ready to Roll Soy Tire Giveaway is one way we can promote the versatility of soy.”

The soy-based tire giveaway campaign is in its fourth year.

The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, consumer education and market development.