Space dispute empties shelves as NP Genealogical Society quits library

A once-crammed shelf unit in the North Platte Public Library’s second-floor research area stood bare Tuesday, as it has for nearly two weeks.

The opposite wall near the microfilm readers was likewise devoid of the historic 1888 North Platte map and 1963 North Platte Genealogical Society charter that had hung there.

They’re gone due to a disagreement that led Oct. 6 to the society pulling its 3,000-some historical items out of the library and ending a mostly informal partnership since at least the 1970s.

City officials and North Platte historian Ruby Coleman, the society’s genealogical librarian, offered some conflicting details about the breakup.

But all agreed that the dispute came to a head after the city asked the society around the start of June to help evaluate its research collection in the hope of freeing some space in the 1967 library.

Society board members took that as an indication they were no longer welcome, Coleman said in an interview last week.

They voted Sept. 1 to withdraw their materials, some of which Coleman had personally donated to the society.

The group notified the city of its intent Oct. 3 under a contract the city and society had signed in February 1987. Society members had used library space since at least 1976, based on Coleman’s recollection, and never paid a fee.

They felt that if the city wanted some of the society’s materials culled now, “then when will (removing) more be decided upon?” Coleman said.

When the board’s vote was tallied, “it was overwhelmingly that we move out. … We just felt we would get along better if we moved our things out and (the city) would, too.”

Library Director Sky Seery, Mayor Brandon Kelliher and City Administrator Layne Groseth replied that Genealogical Society members misinterpreted their June request and that city officials never had a plan to force them to quit the library.

In fact, they heard nothing after their initial meeting until the society served its vacation notice, they said.

“Our thought process was ‘Let’s understand, through the evaluation process, what would be reasonable to request’” be removed, Kelliher said. “We never got there.”

Despite the dispute, the city assigned two Water Department employees and a scissor lift to the Oct. 6 move-out. They loaded boxes on the second floor and lowered them to the first, Groseth said.

He added that Fire Marshal Mike McConnell, who leads the city’s safety committee, was present “to make sure everything was done in a safe manner.”

Coleman said the society had a place lined up to rent when its board voted, but its owner had a change of heart.

Its items have been stored while the society seeks a new meeting place that can double as a research center with times for free public use, she said.

Seery, Kelliher and Groseth said the city intends to rebuild the library’s genealogical collection while reorienting it from the broad geographical scope of the society’s volumes.

“We just look forward to tailoring it to North Platte, Lincoln County and the surrounding areas to really hone in on this area,” said Seery, who succeeded now-retired Library Director Cecelia Lawrence Feb. 15.

Items belonging to the city and the society were intermingled on the currently empty shelves, she said. Some belonged to North Platte’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.

The city’s items included North Platte High School yearbooks, Lincoln County histories and North Platte city directories dating to the early 1900s. Those are in temporary storage and may be accessed by request, Seery said.

The spring meeting between city and society leaders followed what Coleman regarded as deaf ears turned by the city to her complaint about the broken elevator between the library’s floors.

It hasn’t worked since November, city officials said in a memorandum for Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Members voted 8-0 to accept a $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator to replace it, a process Groseth said should be finished within six months.

Coleman, who uses a walker, said in a May email to The Telegraph that she had written Kelliher in March but got no reply. She asked that the city restore the elevator for the sake of people who can’t climb the tall staircase to the second floor.

“From what I have been told, the city told the library that it was not budgeted and thus they would have to include it in the budget for next year or raise funds,” Coleman wrote in the email.

Kelliher and Groseth told The Telegraph Tuesday afternoon that city officials worked with multiple firms to fix the elevator’s broken electronics. The mayor told council members the same thing Tuesday night.

All those efforts were unsuccessful, Kelliher said, and the city decided in late June or early July to take bids to replace it. That’s also when City Hall typically is preparing its next annual budget.

“In an effort to be extremely responsible with the use of taxpayer dollars, the city of North Platte exhausted every known opportunity to repair the elevator by consulting multiple companies across the state and region,” Kelliher told The Telegraph.

But Coleman said the city’s apparent desire to reduce the Genealogical Society’s resources at the library — and not the elevator dispute — was the ultimate reason the society pulled out.

“The library did offer to bring down books for me to use, and I did do that a couple of times,” she said.

The society’s Oct. 3 withdrawal notice said it acknowledged the library needs more space, “but we need to be able to expand our collection and utilize it to the best interests of the community,” Coleman added.

“We do appreciate the library allowing us to be there for so long.”

The Genealogical Society wants to lease a one-level space that is accessible to the handicapped, she said. Volunteers would staff it so the public could use it mornings, some weekday afternoons and evenings, and Saturdays.

“And the books are not going to be destroyed,” Coleman added. "I know where they are. They’re not in my messy garage, either.”

Meanwhile, the library at East Fourth and Vine streets still has microfilm of North Platte’s historic newspapers, computerized readers to electronically save pages and clip stories from them, and the historical resources that didn’t belong to the society.

Seery said some of the society’s books are currently available online through various sources. But the library would welcome donations of any hard copies local residents might have, she said.