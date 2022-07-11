Special Forces veteran, former chef to British royal family headline Town Hall Lecture Series

A U.S. Special Forces veteran and a former chef to the British royal family are among the speakers on the North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series’ 2022-23 schedule.

Retired Army Ranger Mark Nutsch will lead off the four-speaker series Sept. 13, while Chef Darren McGrady will wrap up the season May 3, 2023.

All talks will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT in the historic Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 307 E. Fifth St.

West central Nebraska residents must buy a $75 annual membership to attend one or more lectures, Town Hall leaders said in a press release.

The lecture series debuted in 1983, a year after the family of former Gov. Keith Neville donated the 1929 theater. It has been held annually except for 2020-21, when COVID-19 forced its cancellation.

Following are dates and brief biographical details for the 2022-23 Town Hall speakers:

» Sept. 13, Mark Nutsch: He received a Bronze Star with valor for leading a 12-man Special Forces covert mission to Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Nutsch, now a consultant to U.S. Special Operations Command, was played by Chris Hemsworth in the 2018 movie “12 Strong.”

» Oct. 13, Amanda Knox: The 35-year-old writer and activist spent nearly four years in an Italian prison after the 2007 death of Meredith Kercher, a fellow foreign exchange student and roommate.

Knox, initially convicted of murdering Kercher, was acquitted in 2015 by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation. She will discuss wrongful conviction, truth-seeking and public shaming.

» April 12, 2023, Chuck Whitlock: The author and professional speaker will discuss ways to protect oneself from fraud and white-collar crime. He has appeared on TV shows such as “60 Minutes,” “Today,” “The View” and “Oprah.”

» May 3, 2023, Darren McGrady: He spent 15 years as chef to Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry.

Now owner of Eating Royally in Dallas, McGrady also has cooked for five U.S. presidents.

Each Town Hall presentation will be followed by a brief intermission and a question-and-answer session.

To buy memberships, visit nptownhall.com or call Betty Guynan at (308) 530-8448.

Membership forms also may be downloaded from the website and mailed to Town Hall Lecture Series, P.O. Box 825, North Platte, NE 69103.