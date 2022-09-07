Special NP City Council meeting set Thursday to wrap up 2022-23 budget

No members of the public spoke at Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council budget hearing, setting the stage for final approval Thursday night of the city’s 2022-23 budget.

Council members will convene a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., to take up a half-dozen items related to finalizing the budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

Besides the budget ordinance itself, the council will be asked to approve ordinances setting 2022-23 electric, water and wastewater rates and adopting the city’s annual salary schedule.

The sixth measure would let the city exercise its option under Nebraska’s budget lids to raise their authority to spend money next year from “restricted funds” — most notably property and sales taxes — by 3.5% instead of 2.5%.

Council members, however, won’t vote on their formal property tax request until their Oct. 4 regular meeting.

A newly effective state law requires a joint public hearing — Lincoln County’s is set for Sept. 27 — by cities, counties, school districts and community colleges wanting to raise their tax requests by more than the law’s allowed percentage growth in taxable values plus 2 percentage points.

Finance Director Dawn Miller told the council and audience at Tuesday’s budget hearing that the “1% budget authority” resolution especially matters given the city’s two-year streak of record net monthly collections from its 1.5% local sales tax.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to collect that (extra) money,” she said. “It just means that if we do, we can use it in a way that’s beneficial to the city.”

If the city should use up its total restricted-funds budget authority — which can carry over from year to year — it could wind up with money in the bank that it would have no authority to spend, Miller said.

City government’s total 2022-23 property tax request would rise 6.8% to $7.65 million. But a 7.6% total valuation boost means the city tax rate would fall 0.7%, from 44.2 cents to 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value.

City officials are budgeting an extra $1.24 million in sales taxes than in 2021-22 to hold down the need for an even higher property tax request.

Authorized 2022-23 spending in all funds would total nearly $184.7 million, 35.1% higher than in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

But spending would grow only 5.5% in the $34.6 million general fund, which contains most of the city’s main services but makes up only 18.75% of next year’s total budget.

Electric, water and sewer services are part of the budget of self-supporting Municipal Light & Water. Its $64.8 million combined budget — 15.9% higher than last year — mainly reflects ML&W’s revenues and planned capital equipment upgrades, city officials say.

Both ML&W and the city’s 26 miscellaneous funds have to have the council appropriate all their available money for any part of it to be used next fiscal year, they add.

The total miscellaneous-fund budget would leap 74% to nearly $77.8 million, with nearly two-thirds of that increase for storing the state’s $20 million award to Sustainable Beef LLC to install its in-house wastewater treatment system at its planned meatpacking plant.

The city budget also includes a $7.47 million general fund cash reserve, 125.6% higher than its $3.31 million budgeted level in its initial year.

Miller said next year’s cash reserve equals about 2.6 months of expected city spending. The city’s Grand Island auditing firm has recommended a four-month reserve, she said.

City sales tax windfalls since mid-2020 have helped fill the cash reserve faster than expected, Miller added.

“Certainly we feel that these numbers are conservative, so with any luck, we may even be in a position to exceed the budgeted cash-reserve amount that we’re presenting to you,” she said.