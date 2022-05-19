Spring Fling coming to Cody Park in North Platte Sunday

Cody Park stays busy in the spring and summer months and Sunday is no exception with the annual Spring Fling taking center stage.

The event will bring in vendors renting 122 spaces to offer their crafts, food and various items for sale. Travis Klein, recreation leader at the North Platte Rec Center, is the director of the event and said the event has grown tremendously.

“We’ll have a little of everything,” Klein said. “We’ll have craft vendors from four different states coming to town with their goods. We’ll also have food trucks for people to eat lunch while they’re out there shopping.”

The Spring Fling opens at 10 a.m. and will be open until 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Klein said there will be music throughout the event.

Parking is available inside the park as well as across Highway 83 to the west of the park. The street in front of the concession stand area will be closed.

“It has grown by quite a few spaces from Arts in the Park and we’re pretty pumped about the feedback and the entries we got from people.” Klein said.

Klein said the weather looks good with a high temperature of 65 and sunny skies forecasted for Sunday.

“We hope people come out and support all the vendors that are coming to town,” Klein said. “They put a lot of work into their crafts so it would be nice to have a good crowd for them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.