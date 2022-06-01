St. Pat’s wins NSAA Cup, celebrates 2021-22 success with ceremony

St. Pat’s added one final championship on Wednesday to what had already had been a successful spring athletic season and year overall.

The Irish topped the final list for Class D in both the boys and girls all-school performances for the Nebraska School Activities Association Cup competition

It’s the first time the school won the cup in either division since the competition was introduced in the 2007-08 academic year.

“It’s something that brings a lot of pride to the community and we’re excited for the kids and their success this year,” St. Pat’s superintendent Kevin Dodson said.

It comes at the end of a successful 11-day run for the school’s athletic programs.

St. Pat’s swept the boys and girls team titles in the state track meet — being not only both program’s initial titles but also the first-ever championship for a girls team at the school.

Irish track coach Nathan Stienike said the teams talked about the goals of winning a championship on the first day of practice.

“That’s about the only time we talked about it (this season),” Stienike said. “We told the kids if they showed up every day, put in the work, they would get rewarded. And they did.”

Days later, the Irish placed second in the team standings in the boys golf tournament, and Teegan Sonneman and Connor Hasenauer finished first and second, respectively, in the individual competition.

St. Pat’s held a public celebration on the school football field Wednesday night to celebrate the spring season.

Bill Breen, a 1967 St. Pat’s graduate and former Irish football player was the keynote speaker. He told the athletes that it was, “amazing to see what you’ve done and what the school has done in just this one year. It’s going to be hard to beat that.

“You fellas and ladies have next year to do great again,” Breen said. “But for (the senior athletes) who are moving on from here, I really hope you take from this championship and think about what your going to get out of life. It’s pretty cool that you have all the foundations — faith, sports, community to make things happen.”

St. Pat’s, which also won the boys basketball title this year, finished with 345 points in the all-school Cup standings, 12½ points ahead of Archbishop Bergan.

The St. Pat’s boys were first with 240 points, and Bergan was a distant second with 197.5.

Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class.

Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district contest.

“It’s a whole community (effort),” Dodson said. “It’s the support we get from our parents and the coaches. It’s just outstanding and it’s a great place to be. We’re just fortunate that things worked out as well as they did for us this year.”

» Lexington was 10th in Class B in the all-school competition in the NSAA Cup.

The Minutemen boys finished seventh overall in their respective division.

» Ogallala finished sixth in all-school competition in Class C, and the Indians were fourth and fifth in the girls and boys divisions, respectively.

