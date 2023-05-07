In her welcoming address Senior Class President Madison Gifford noted the role of religion in her education, along with academics.

She said that her education started with mass and “ended with mass.” She recalled that one of her earliest memories as a student was seeing Superintendent Kevin Dodson mowing the lawn at the school. That was a lesson in itself, she said — one of pride in the school, and service.

Dodson expressed confidence in the graduating class. Going forward, “The important point is how we find our way,” he said. “Keep Christ the center of all your decisions.”

Before Dodson and High School Principal Deacon Matt Irish presented the diplomas, Dodson honored history teacher Diane Ostermeyer, who is retiring after teaching for 50 years.

All but three of those were at North Platte Catholic Schools.

He praised her for her dedication and the lasting impact she has had through the years, on students, the faculty and the community. He was one of her students himself, beginning as a freshman in 1986.

Ostermeyer has been a senior class sponsor since 1996. She praised this year’s graduating class: “They support each other, they cheer each other on."

“The faculty are very dear to me,” too, Ostermeyer said. “How our students benefit is uppermost in their minds always.”

Graduating were:

Dakota Lee Guthrie.

Madison Christine Gifford.

Halley Grace Childears.

Michaela Linn Giebler.

Braxton Imanual Somers-Dehaney.

Tonja Abigail Heirigs.

Andrew Kenneth Brosius.

Kirstin Jean Brandt.

Carson Michael Winder.

Mae Nicole Siegel.

Megan Nicole Montgomery.

Kailee Jo Foust.

Kaleb Ronald Engler.

Olivia Faith Phillips.

William Ross Moats.

Mathew Lukus Ekdahl.

Gage William Deeds.

Yuchen Liu.

Matthew Evan Phelps.

Seth Joseph Engler.

Casey Jameson Perlinger-Jett.

Olivia Alejandra Dimas.

Dax Martin Connick.

Samuel Steven Scholz.

Zarek Xyaire Thomas Branch.

Joshua Andrew Davies.