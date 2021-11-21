St. Pat's graduate becomes first female Eagle Scout in Overland Trails Council

The Chadron State College freshman became the first female scout to earn an Eagle Rank in the Overland Trails Council which stretches from Ogallala to Cozad and from the South Dakota to Kansas borders.

“I’m proud that I am,” the 18-year-old and St. Pat's graduate said, “but I think (the honor) should be worth the same that it’s worth to anyone else who earns it. I don’t think me being the first girl should mean that much.”