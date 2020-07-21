St. Pat's, Our Redeemer officials talk about returning on schedule

Two private schools in North Platte have plans to open on schedule and as normally as possible, while following the COVID-19 directed health measures.
North Platte Catholic Schools, which includes St. Patrick High School and McDaid Elementary and Our Redeemer Lutheran School are all looking forward to getting students back in the classroom.
Kevin Dodson, Catholic schools superintendent, sent a letter to parents outlining the plans for fall semester.
“We’re making no changes in our startup plan,” Dodson said. “We’re bringing our teachers in on Aug. 13.”
The seventh graders come in early, on Aug. 17, and the rest of the grades will begin Aug. 18.
“We plan to start on time unless told otherwise,” Dodson said. “Our No. 1 priority is to have the doors open and the students in the classrooms. And throughout the day, we want to keep the operation as routine and as close to normal as possible.”
He said there would be a few changes in how the schools operate but they will try to keep those as limited as possible.
Dodson said the school is working closely with the West Central District Health Department and will follow the guidance of the Nebraska Department of Education and the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island.
In the letter to parents, Dodson indicated NPCS will reference the COVID-19 Community Risk Dial that most schools in the state are following. The risk dial scale ranges from green to yellow to orange and then to red.
“Green represents operations as normal, yellow is proceed with caution, orange is elevated risk, and red would be a return to online learning as a school system,” Dodson said.
The parents are being asked to check their student’s temperature before school and keep the child home if the temperature is 100.4 or higher.
“We will practice safe sanitation procedures and will ask all students to have a mask with them,” Dodson said. “Masks will be recommended as an option in the classroom, except in situations where close group work is needed, such as small group activities, lab work and passing periods.”
Our Redeemer Principal Wende Carson said school will begin Aug. 19 as planned last spring. Several precautions will be in place including a temperature station located outside the entrance at the flagpole.
“We’re going to start in the same way,” Carson said. “However, the students are going to enter the building into the classroom and then they’ll stay in that classroom except to use the restroom or the gym.”
Each classroom has an outside entrance, so students will not be filing into the building and down the hallways.
“They’ll eat their lunch in that classroom, do all their work in that classroom,” Carson said. “If they’re going to have a different teacher, the teacher will come to them.”
Carson said that by keeping students in their classrooms, should something happen, the school might only need to isolate one room rather than the entire school.
“We’re working on spacing, but also we’re working on putting either a privacy shield or something else in place,” Carson said. “Our classes have 12-15 students at most, so spacing shouldn’t be a problem.”
The school can accommodate up to 100 students, and about half that number are registered for the upcoming year.
Both Dodson and Carson said plans could change depending on where the risk dial moves, but both are excited to have the students coming back into the schools.
