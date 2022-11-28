Stanback receives 50 years to life for killing fiancee, dumping her body

A 43-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 50 years to life in prison for killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte retention pond in 2020.

William H. Stanback showed little emotion and declined an opportunity to speak before the term was handed down in Lincoln County District Court.

Judge Michael Piccolo credited him with 986 days served.

Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling said Stanback was someone with an antisocial personality who "calculated and manipulated this entire event." She said Kimberly Ermi, 42, also of Greeley, was shot five times in the head in the vehicle the couple was traveling in.

She said Stanback then dumped Ermi's body in the retention pond in the 3000 block of East State Farm Road. Walmart Distribution Center security team members on a routine check discovered her body on March 3, 2020.

Stanback was arrested that March 17 after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 because of an obstructed/unclear rear license plate on the Jeep Renegade he was driving. The Nebraska State Patrol officer smelled marijuana inside the vehicle; a small amount of the drug was found in an ensuing search along with two handgun safes.

Stanback was charged with Ermi’s murder the day after the traffic stop.

His attorney, Martin Troshynski, said on Monday that no one will know what happened in the car, but the incident was a "horrible, horrible tragedy" in which drug use likely played a part.

He added that Stanback has shown responsibility and remorse since it happened.

Stanback, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded no contest to an amended count of second-degree murder in September. Charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person were dismissed in the plea agreement, along with a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a separate case.

During that hearing, Harling said Stanback admitted to the crime in a phone call to his mother from the Lincoln County Detention Center shortly after he was charged.

Harling said Stanback told his mother, “It’s my fault. I account for it. All I can do is cop for it. I did it. I can’t say I didn’t do it. I won’t lie.”